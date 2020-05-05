COVID-19 outbreaks at Scarborough nursing homes kill more than 100 seniors

COVID-19 is now confirmed to have killed more than 100 Scarborough seniors in long-term-care, publicly-released data says.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Ina Grafton Gage Home in the Warden Woods area said it has had 20 residents die of COVID-19, and there were 45 total cases of the disease confirmed in residents and 35 in staff.

The numbers were ahead of those released Tuesday by the province, which said 15 residents had died in the outbreak at the 128-home on Bell Estate Road first reported on April 9.

"This is an especially trying time for our families, our team and our residents and these losses are felt deeply by everyone connected to our home," Deslyn Willock, the home’s executive director, said in a statement.