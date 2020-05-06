Moment of silence planned at Cargill for worker who died of COVID-19

HIGH RIVER, ALTA.—A moment of silence is planned at the Cargill meat packing plant near High River, Alta., Wednesday to honour an employee who died of COVID-19.

Hiep Bui, who was 67, worked at the Cargill slaughterhouse for 23 years and was responsible for picking out beef bones from hamburger meat.

She became ill on her shift on a Friday, was hospitalized the next day and died on the Sunday.

She has been the only worker infected at the plant, which employs 2,000 employees, to have died, although 949 cases have been recorded.