His business has been impacted because with Canadians asked to physically distance and stay home as much as possible, doctors offered virtual appointments and patients put off seeking care for non-emergency ailments. Dentists, chiropractors, physiotherapists and other medical professionals closed their offices.

Sun Life responded by doling out payment grace periods and offering credits against dental and non-drug-related extended health care premiums in hopes of reducing invoices for Canadian businesses, who are already struggling with low cash flow.

It offered 50 per cent credit per month against paid dental premiums and a 20 per cent credit for non-drug-related, extended health care premiums.

Sun Life also delved into mixing technology and coverage with its Lumino Health Virtual Care offering, a partnership with Montreal-based Dialogue Technologies and a referral network the company runs with Akira, EQ Care and Maple.

"A lot of these tools we had already built out before the crisis, but the crisis has forced everyone to accelerate the adoption of these tools, so I think that's another benefit or silver lining to this cloud," Connor said.

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the company. Individual insurance and wealth sales in April totalled about 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the prior year, and were aided by re-pricing strategies and virtual health-care programs that Sun Life said have been popular.

Sun Life's underlying earnings grew by seven per cent in the quarter to $770 million or $1.31 per share. That compared with $717 million or $1.20 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Sun Life's shares gained $3.02 or 6.7 per cent at $47.81 in late afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

But there were "significant" declines too. Second quarter sales are uncertain because of strict quarantine protocols impacting face-to-face sales and the inability to predict when offices will be allowed to reopen and the economy to rebound.

"Realistically, this will be a challenging year for financial institutions and there will likely be reductions to sales, premiums and assets under management levels, credit impacts," Connor said. on the earnings call.

For now, the company is focused aiding the 95 per cent of employees still working from home — a transition that was speedy because it was aided by 1,200 laptop computers Connor has said the company had stowed away "for a rainy day."

Meanwhile, in Asia, it is helping workers in China and Vietnam return to offices on a gradual basis.

Those uncomfortable about heading back to traditional offices will be allowed to continue to work from home.

Those who return will be rotating what days of the week they can visit the office, so workers can physically distance, Connor said.

There will also be increased sanitization of shared surfaces, escalators and door handles that will give workers the confidence to feel safe in the office.

Connor will have an eye on the return to offices in Asia because of the lessons it can provide for Canada and beyond.

"We are watching closely, we're benefiting, we're learning," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press