Back in business: Garden centres reopen fully May 8

The provincial government has announced a full reopening of garden and plant nursery centres effective May 8, along with a list of recommended controls for these companies to put in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

If you plan to stock up on gardening supplies in the coming days, prepare to face these guidelines recommended by Workplace Safety and Prevention Services:

• A limit on the number of customers allowed in a garden centre at one time

• A limit on the number of staff in a given area