You heard it from Ontario Premier Doug Ford: Certain retail stores can return to business soon

The province is loosening its COVID-19 pandemic emergency orders to allow certain businesses to reopen within the next few days.

During his daily news conference on Wednesday, May 6, Premier Doug Ford announced the Ontario government will soon allow all retail stores with a street entrance to provide curbside pickup and delivery.

Garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to allow in-store payment and purchases. Business owners are expected review the health and safety guidelines developed by the province and its health and safety association partners.

“We haven’t been sitting on our hands. Whether it’s releasing our framework for reopening or putting in place the workplace safety guidelines needed to help businesses adapt to the new environment, we’ve been laying the groundwork,” Ford said.

“As the trends improve, we can move forward with reopening more and more of our economy and getting people back to work.”

As early as Friday, May 8, garden centres and nurseries will be able to open for in-store payment and purchases, operating under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to open for in-store payment and purchases as soon as Saturday, May 9. Retail stores with a street entrance can begin offering curbside pickup and delivery on May 11.

“It’s due to the progress we have made collectively to slow the spread of COVID-19 that we are able to see a gradual easing of restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen safely,” said Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli.

“During this period, we must move cautiously and strike the right balance between getting people back to work and preventing further outbreaks. Protecting the safety of staff, customers and the general public is our number 1 priority.”

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development has released more than 60 sector-specific health and safety guidelines, including guidelines for curbside pickup and delivery services.