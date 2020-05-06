Hamilton school board offers aid for hungry students

Hamilton’s public school board is working with local charities to help students who were relying on school nutrition programs to stay fed while they learn from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Communications manager Shawn McKillop said 67 schools who get funding from the charity Tastebuds are redirecting the money toward biweekly electronic President’s Choice gift cards based on family needs.

“Food security has been an issue for many families,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to give every family something, but if there is funding available, we’re going to try to support the families who are in need through this.”

McKillop said Tastebuds is contributing about $780,000 to the board’s nutrition efforts this year, with the final instalment having come just before schools were closed due to the pandemic.

An advisory committee has set guidelines for distributions of the cards, which can be redeemed at Fortinos, No Frills and other Loblaws stores, suggesting $50 for each, although amounts will vary depending on a school’s need and funds, he said.

“Several options were considered, but the e-gift card was the sort of the best to adhere to physical distancing. It was easy and convenient,” McKillop said.

“If any family couldn’t access the e-card or they had another store that they needed to go to for whatever reason, we would be able to accommodate that.”

McKillop said Food4Kids Hamilton, another local charity, is providing physical gift cards to families, while the board is using part of a $142,800 budget to help at-risk secondary students for nutrition.

As well, he said, families in need are being directed to Hamilton Food Share’s area food banks, noting principals went into schools on April 24 to round up any perishable foods for a contribution to Food Share.

The Hamilton Foundation for Student Success, the board’s own charity, has also created a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help meet students’ nutrition and technology needs during school closures that will continue at least through May.