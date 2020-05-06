Ambrosie speaking on government teleconference

OTTAWA — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will testify at a House of Commons standing committee on finance on Thursday.

The appearance on a videoconference will come nine days after news broke that the CFL had asked the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambrosie is part of a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations.

Other speakers include representatives from the Royal Conservatory of Music, the Association of Canadian Publishers, Corus Entertainment Inc., Festivals and Major Events Canada, the Ford Edmonton Management Company, One Voice for Arts and Culture, and the Pillar Nonprofit Network.