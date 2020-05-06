Faith leaders call on Toronto to do more for people experiencing homelessness amid COVID-19 crisis

“This is the untold story of the City’s failed response to the homeless during COVID-19. It’s about the immense suffering of those in need of shelter, food, washrooms and other services and a handful of churches that have been overwhelmed as they assist these individuals,” anti-poverty advocate Rafi Aaron wrote in an email to toronto.com.

Aaron, the spokesperson for The Interfaith Coalition to Fight Homelessness, said a handful of faith groups from Toronto’s downtown east area are unfairly “bearing the brunt” of the City’s inadequate response to the ever-growing need for accessible basic health and safe housing accommodations for Toronto’s poorest people during COVID-19.

His sentiments were echoed in the letter, which toronto.com obtained before it was officially released.

“Our volunteers and staff are overwhelmed. We cannot indefinitely shoulder the burden of the City’s slow and seemingly reluctant pace. The virus demands constant vigilance and adequate public health measures,” the letter read.

“Our resources are not infinite, and our people are beginning to weary. There are significant risks inherent in continuing to operate at such high volumes with our volunteers, staff and laity.”

Further, the note calls on Toronto to not “take for granted the goodwill of Toronto’s Downtown East churches and their volunteers,” instead its authors want the City to “mobilize significant resources to improve the living conditions of homeless people in order to end this pandemic.”

These resources, as indicated in the letter, include a “steady and adequate supply” of PPE for volunteers and staff at faith groups serving street-involved people, as well as “on-site testing, public health guidance and support.”

The letter’s authors say these necessities are coupled with the need for “rooms with bathroom and shower access”, laundry facilities and money to buy food for Toronto’s homeless population, notably members of the Indigenous community.

Back in March, Coun. Joe Cressy announced the City of Toronto would be acquiring hotels and vacant residential buildings to provide safe shelter for homeless people, as well as accessible handwashing stations with portable toilets during the COVID-19 crisis.

Those who wrote the letter charge the City’s promises to provide services, supports and safe housing options to curb the impacts of this pandemic on Toronto’s homeless have gone unfulfilled.

“Since Councillor Cressy’s announcement, the lines of people appearing to pick up a meal and other necessities at our churches every day have grown much longer. We are aware of very few people who have been moved into these promised hotel rooms or heard of safe accommodations in the shelter system,” the letter read.

“We are doing this dangerous work because like generations of Christians before us, we believe it is our mandate that compels us to protect life. But we are also doing it because the City of Toronto has failed in its mandate to ensure accessible basic health needs and safe housing accommodations for the poorest people and to ensure the overall safety of all Torontonians. These two failures have met in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”