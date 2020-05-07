Ontario issues plan for resuming surgeries

Up to 12,200 more procedures are delayed every week of the pandemic, the FAO said.

Premier Doug Ford noted that by pausing those procedures, the health-care system very quickly added more than 5,000 acute care beds, meaning the province was prepared for any potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ontario reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 48 more deaths.

That brought the province to a total of 19,121 cases — a 2.1 per cent increase over Wednesday's total — including 1,477 deaths and 13,569 resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and the amount of people in intensive care remained stable, and the number of people on ventilators dropped from 174 to 155.

In long-term care, which uses figures from a different database than the provincial totals, 37 more deaths were reported Thursday for a total of 1,111.

The premier said Thursday there would be a "complete review, not just of long-term care" after the worst of the pandemic had passed.

"There's better ways of doing things," he said.

Ford had a call Wednesday afternoon with cottage country mayors and while he said they are asking seasonal visitors to stay away for now ahead of the May long weekend, the premier didn't go quite that far.

"When you go up north, if you want to check on the plumbing on your cottage or heat, seeing what's going on up there — this isn't going to be the typical May 24 weekend," he said.

"I'm asking you, please don't bring a whole whack of people up. It's not the party weekend that it's been in the past."

Ford said there will be plenty of long weekends to come, but people who do travel to their cottages should continue public health measures such as not holding gatherings, practising physical distancing and avoiding non-essential travel.

The premier said earlier this week that there was only so long he could "hold the big gates back" if people travelled only to their cottages, brought their own food and didn't go into town.

Cottage country mayors and health officials have urged seasonal residents to stay home to avoid taxing the health systems in small towns and rural areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

By Allison Jones and Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press