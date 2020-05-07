“Ready to play?” What does COVID-19 mean for summer camps for Hamilton kids?

Venture Academy, McMaster University’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) summer camp, is in the process of redesigning its weeklong sessions to be done online.

“We really don’t want to let go of our STEM engagement because it’s so important to us, and so important for youth,” said Julee Minniti, the director of Venture Academy and a biotechnology student at McMaster. “We decided to pivot the program to do it virtually.”

Minniti and her team are currently designing the program, which is set to run in July and August. Digital literacy, which includes learning the fundamentals of coding, will be a focus.

“That’s one big thing that we’re definitely able to carry over to our virtual campus, because building digital literacy skills can sometimes be done a little easier at home if you are able to access a computer,” she said.

Camp will include a morning session — an instructional video of an activity or experiment — and an end-of-day Q&A with counsellors in the afternoon. Counsellors will be available online throughout the day to answer questions as kids work on the day’s project.

The Great Big Theatre Company (GBTC), which has run theatre arts programs in southern Ontario for about 25 years, has already begun to take registrations for both online and in-person summer camps while they wait for more information on COVID-19 restrictions. If regular programs are cancelled, campers have the option to switch to online camp.

“The idea is to have them not just sitting, but actively engaged,” said Lily Small, the creative director at GBTC.

Virtual summer camp will include theatre games, scene planning, character development, role playing and playwriting, among other activities. About 400 students are already taking weekly classes online with GBTC to complete their 13-week session that was interrupted by COVID-19.

“They go into different groups in breakout rooms and they devise particular dramatic scenes,” she said. “And then they come back to the main meeting page and they share their scenes.”

A weeklong session of virtual camp costs $85 — about a third of the cost of in-person camp.

The Hamilton Public Library (HPL) is also offering some of its regular programs, including story time, kids’ fitness and concerts, virtually.

“Most of our programs were not online prior to this,” said Shelley McKay, the communications manager for HPL.

The TD Summer Reading Club, which draws thousands of young readers in Hamilton every year, launches May 25. Kids can register to participate in online activities and collect badges for books read during the summer.

“There are lots of stay-at-home activities and other things to do during the summer that really tie literacy and learning together,” McKay said.

She said the pandemic has forced the library re-evaluate the way it serves the community.

“When we’re able to reopen, I think a lot of online programs will continue,” she said. “It’s really a great way to connect with people who can’t necessarily come into the library.”