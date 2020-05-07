Hamilton police targeting speeders after a jump in stunt driving during coronavirus pandemic

Fewer vehicles on roads and more space on the streets, because of the stay-at-home orders and closed businesses, have sparked a rise in drivers exceeding speed limits across the province.

Last month, a vehicle travelling along Fennell Avenue and Upper Ottawa clocked at 108 km/h in a 50-km zone, said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson.

“He was a real Dale Earnhardt,” said Jackson. “The police were called.”

Hamilton Police saw a 23 per cent spike in stunt driving in its coronavirus crime report that started March 17, prompting a launch of a two-week campaign targeting speeders called Project Recalibrate. The campaign ends May 15.

“While traffic volume may be lighter due to social distancing, there is still an expectation that road users will act responsibly and within the law,” said Hamilton police.

Other councillors have seen a bump in speeding vehicles within their neighbourhoods, although Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who represents Ward 10, said she hasn’t received any calls about excessive speeding on local roads — even though in the past residents have complained about vehicles ignoring signs and driving over the speed limit.

Other Hamilton residents have noticed drivers taking advantage of the lighter traffic volumes and hitting the accelerator. Some Flamborough residents say the Second Concession and Woodhill Road, near Copetown Woods Golf Course, have become “drag strips.”

Along Highway 403 and the Queen Elizabeth Way, drivers are easily travelling 120 km/h and are being “dangerously passed,” said one resident.

Police say with lighter traffic volumes, drivers are putting the pedal to the metal and ramping up their speeds on roads across Ontario.

Police have recorded a driver hitting 205 km/h in a 40 km/h zone in Simcoe in early April; another vehicle doing “doughnuts” in downtown Toronto at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets (and captured on social media).