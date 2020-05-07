82% of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care

At the request of the Quebec and Ontario governments, Ottawa dispatched the armed forces to help out. By midmonth, it is expected that some 1,000 personnel will be assisting in 25 Quebec long term care homes, and in five Toronto-area homes.

Last fall, the National Institute on Aging warned long term care homes were plagued by conditions that increased the risk of spreading infections: people living in close quarters in residences faced with chronic shortages of staff, with little space or ability to enforce proper physical distancing measures, where poorly paid employees often work on a part-time basis at multiple facilities, increasing the risk.

The pandemic has borne out those fears.

As COVID-19 tore through long term care homes, exposing those vulnerabilities, Ottawa worked out national care guidelines for the pandemic with the provinces — most of which followed policy advice Sinha’s group at the National Institute offered the federal government last month.

The national guidelines recommend restrictions on visitors and volunteers to only people essential for basic personal, medical or compassionate resident care; requirements that all staff or essential visitors wear masks; infection control training on hand hygiene and use of personal protective equipment; physical distancing; the cancellation of non-essential outings; routine additional cleaning; and efforts to prevent staff who work in more than one location.

And the federal government has pledged to help provinces top up the wages of essential workers such as personal support workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday it will be up to provinces and territories to decide who qualifies for the top-up.

They are temporary fixes. But bigger solutions are required, experts say.

The reality is there is no long term care “system” in Canada.

Provinces are responsible for health and long term care services. Unlike health, long term care broadly defined is not covered by the Canada Health Act, so there are no federal or national standards or guidelines.

Canada has a mash-up of systems that vary from province to province, says Sinha, lead author of last fall’s report.

Long-term care for the elderly — broadly defined — is delivered at home, through community-based supports, or in buildings like nursing homes; relies on a mix of public and private funding; uses mix of providers, for-profit and not-for-profit; and relies on paid and unpaid caregivers (8 million look after seniors at home, saving governments billions). Paid workers may be unionized or non-unionized. Wages swing widely, depending on whether a personal support worker is employed at a hospital or a temp agency.

“No province does it better,” said Sinha.

The National Union of Public and General Employees has asked Trudeau to extend federal health law to cover residential-care facilities — that is, to take control by enshrining long-term care within the Canada Health Act in order to enforce national standards of care and accessibility.

Sinha says federal guidelines and standards are necessary and useful but Canada needs a more drastic overhaul, including more money injected into the system.

Provinces could deliver good care but he says the focus of all federal and provincial spending in the sector should shift.

Sinha says a good model is Denmark, which radically changed its approach 30 years ago. It decided to spend more on home- and community-based care as opposed to facilities. It built more assisted living and supportive housing units, changed laws to require health professionals to make annual preventive house calls to people over 75, adopted a “re-ablement” policy approach that promotes “restorative” care, such as coaching seniors who’d recovered from illness in hospital how to relearn to feed and look after themselves in their homes.

Denmark avoided building any new nursing homes for nearly 20 years, while closing thousands of hospital beds, and seeing a 12 per cent reduction in long-term care expenditures on the population over 80 during the first decade.

That’s the opposite of many OECD countries. Denmark spends 36 per cent of its long term care funding on services in buildings like nursing homes, and 64 per cent on home- and community-based care. OECD countries spend on average 65 per cent of long term care funding in settings like nursing homes and only 35 per cent on home and community-based care.

Trudeau says the tragedy unfolding in long-term care homes and the question of whether long-term care should be brought under the umbrella of the Canada Health Act will be part of post-pandemic reviews.

Premier Doug Ford said this week “The system is absolutely broken. We are going to fix it. But we have to make sure we take care of the crisis right now.”

Asked if there should be an end to privatized facilities, Ford said the province cannot afford to financially carry the cost.

No fix will be easy, and there is already push back against Ottawa taking more control.

Quebec Premier François Legault says there’s no need for Ottawa to take over jurisdiction, that Ottawa just needs to pay the provinces more in health and social transfers and the provinces will manage better on their own, thank you very much.

Tonda MacCharles is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @tondamacc