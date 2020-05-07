They saw the pandemic cutting off their grandparents’ social lives. Now their platform sets seniors up with Skype, Zoom and more

In the early days of COVID-19 confinement, David Marrello and his brother Daniel started noticing a struggle faced by their grandparents: they were having difficulty adapting to the realities of digital connection.

It was no longer possible for families to physically visit each other and maintain human-to-human interactions, and so technology became the central medium of communication. But the two brothers, who live with their grandparents, a husband and wife in their early 80s, realized they now had to spend more time showing them how to do things like connecting through FaceTime and making conference calls.

“So we thought to ourselves, if they didn’t have us living with them, how would they connect with families, friends, and loved ones?” said Marrello, who works as associate director at OMERS Growth Equity and has a background in software investments. “How could they maintain a good level of physical and mental health while observing social distancing measures?”

Seeing their own relatives struggle to adapt to new technology during the lockdown made the brothers realize that there must be other seniors out there facing similar challenges. They quickly set out to find a solution.

By mid-April, they launched TechServeTO, an online platform that lets seniors in Toronto and the region connect with millennial tech-savvy volunteers who can assist them in solving any types of issues they’re facing while navigating the digital world.

In a span of just over two weeks, TechServeTO has recruited and assembled an army of nearly 120 volunteers across the GTA who are ready at any time of the day to jump on a call with a senior and help troubleshoot any tech-related problem. Through their website techserveto.com, the brothers assess a potential volunteer’s background and level of comfort with technology before allowing them to be paired with seniors in search of support.

Marrello said the most common problem the volunteers have dealt with so far is around syncing issues across devices connected to iCloud. Seniors also usually ask for help about setting up Skype/Zoom for video conferences with loved ones, setting up their printers so they can print their tax forms, navigating their phones to send photos, and troubleshooting hardware issues such slow restart times on computers, iPads and other devices.

“The reaction so far has been fantastic,” said Morello, noting the volunteers have conducted nearly 50 successful interventions so far.

“We have received both direct feedback and feedback through the volunteers that the elderly are getting the help they need to connect with loved ones and generally find ways to interact with others during this period of social isolation.”

TechServeTO plans to negotiate partnerships with seniors’ organizations in order to better connect with people who need help. After the pandemic has receded, the two brothers will try to turn their venture into a sustainable non-profit that can continue to assist elderly people with tech issues, and they hope to include an in-person component.