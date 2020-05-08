Study pours cold water on hopes that warm weather will defeat COVID-19

The pandemic is unlikely to take a summer vacation, according to new University of Toronto-led research — a study that suggests weak impacts of warm weather on COVID-19, but strong reassurance that social distancing works.

The scientists compared epidemics in 144 countries, states and provinces worldwide, and found that global latitude and local temperature were not associated with the spread of COVID-19. But public health measures, including school closures, bans on mass gatherings, and physical distancing, made a significant impact — and the more measures, the better.

The results, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), will be surprising and disappointing to some scientists and many policy-makers, who hoped that the newly emerged infectious disease would behave like the flu and be diminished by warm weather.

This question “is a really important thing to consider, especially being in a northern place where we have seasons,” says Dionne Gesink, a professor of epidemiology at U of T’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health and co-author of the new study.

“There’s always this outstanding question: Will things get better when summer comes — or will they get worse as it gets colder? It helps us in public health predict how to move forward.”

In the study, the researchers assembled 144 jurisdictions with an outbreak of COVID-19 for comparison. Over seven days in early March, the researchers collected information on each of those places: the state of their outbreaks, but also their geographic latitude, mean temperature, humidity, and any public health measures they implemented, like school closures and bans on gatherings.

Then the researchers came back 14 days after the beginning of that observation period to see how each jurisdiction had fared. The lag was to give measures time to take effect, since the virus has an incubation period: public health interventions take two weeks to show their effects.

(Countries with epidemics that were much more advanced in March, like China, Iran and South Korea, were excluded from the analysis. Big countries like Canada and the U.S. were broken into individual provinces and states. All had at least 10 cases.)

Seasonality is a feature of many, if not most, infectious diseases. Turning the heat up or down often has a big effect on transmission. But researchers don’t fully understand why: for influenza’s summer dip, debates still rage over whether the driver is temperature, humidity, solar radiation, or schools being dismissed — or all of these together.

The researchers found that humidity seemed to have a very weak effect on COVID-19 transmission, although that effect disappeared in more complex analyses of the data. But temperature and latitude were not associated with epidemic growth.