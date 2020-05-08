Four ways to spend your Mother’s Day weekend in Hamilton

Happy Mother’s Day weekend, now cover up those flowers because frost is in our forecast.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory which is expected to continue, reoccurring nightly, until Tuesday. Cover up your garden as crops and plants could be damaged or killed by frost. The weekend weather includes a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C on Saturday, dropping to -2 C overnight. Sunday’s high could reach 9 C but be wary of a 30 per cent chance of rain or even flurries.

Now here are four things to do this Mother’s Day.

COLOUR TO COPE

May 4 to 10 is Mental Health Awareness Week. At a time when we are all feeling increased levels of stress and anxiety, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton invites you to honour our heroes of health care while also caring for your own mental health. Print and colour the online poster, then display it in your window or share it on social media using the hashtag #HeartOfHamOnt. Laura Bromwich, art therapist at St. Joseph’s and the artist who created the illustration, says that colouring can reduce feelings of anxiety and help to elevate mood, creativity and more. Visit StJoes.ca/ColourToCope.

CONSERVATION HAMILTON

Moms with young children will appreciate any diversion they can find during the lockdown. You can’t use the conservation areas but Hamilton Conservation Authority offers three ways to play. On their website Animals of the Forest (Statue Tag); Squirrels & Squirrels; and Camouflage are three games with instructions that are available. conservationhamilton.ca.

FLOWER POWER

Moms love bouquets, right? Here are a few local florists offering curbside pickup. Be sure to order early.

Jean’s Florist, 509 Upper Wentworth, 905-383-2116, jeansflowers.com.