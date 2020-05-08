Moms getting creative for kids (and giving other moms a break)

“I saw how happy the sessions were making kids. We have a showcase at the end of the paint night or sessions on Zoom, we pull each up on the Zoom big screen and show their work and everyone claps. Parents love it and we’ve gotten a great response,” Jayasuriya said.

Due to the success of these online workshops, she’s been able to cover her rent and decided it was important for her to give back and do something special for front-line workers. So she designed a workshop to offer free for children of front-line workers.

“What better way to support our health heroes than putting a smile on the faces of their children through an awesome virtual paint party or a cool slime making session at home,” Jayasuriya said.

There’s four different sessions — swan princess paint party, midnight owl paint party and be a slimeologist workshop. Each has 20 spots for a total of 80 spots, and all supplies will be delivered for the class they sign up for. “Kids are obsessed with slime. We have seen how popular slime is, but taking it virtual was a whole other challenge,” Jayasuriya said.

“This pandemic has given a lot of us the luxury of time we didn’t have before but for front-line workers this isn’t the case. They are sleeping in hotels and don’t have the luxury we have of extra bonding time and building those memories for kids. It’s the least we can do for what they’re sacrificing and what their kids are sacrificing.”

Jordana Zakaria is an event producer and the mother of Ilyas, 7, and Amari, 2. Six weeks ago she launched Come Together — Workshops, Wellness and Music, free weekly online programming to keep the community engaged and connected through her Summerdaze Facebook group and via Zoom. Each summer, Zakaria runs Camp SummerDaze, a one-weekend, overnight retreat that’s a combination of music and wellness programming. Zakaria tells the Star in a call, “When we were thrown into this situation, I was looking for a way to keep the community connected and engaged, so I created online programming. This program felt like a natural progression for us during this pandemic, as we are accustomed to the wellness programming through camp.”

She reached out to the community and connected with Jill Naftolin, who does yoga and meditation and crafting for the kids (they’ve made everything from dreamcatchers to scented meditation eye-pillows). Together they put together programming in the wellness realm, with some playful twists. Each week a different program is offered free of charge, though if you need ingredients for cooking she charges a fee and delivers them curbside. “Last week we did pizza night where I dropped off fresh dough and sauce, mozzarella and toppings. My son and my friends daughter taught the class and while the pizza was in the oven, they did a dance party and Zakaria spotlighted each of the participants in the class so each kid has a chance to shine,” Zakaria said. She also hosted a sushi making class a few weeks back. “We do it on Facebook Live it so it has a wider reach, and we had people from Barbados, New York and Miami joining in, all who had their own ingredients to follow along.”

“If I was hosting an event, we would only be able to have people in Toronto, but now we have friends engaged from around the world. It creates a sense of normalcy in a weird way,” Zakaria said. “The kids feel like they’re learning and engaging and get to see their friends so they don’t feel isolated. If this programming wasn’t here, I don’t know how they would stay connected with their peers and their friends. For more information visit Summerdaze Facebook page, Summerdazejams on Instagram.

