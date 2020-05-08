Ontario wants to change PPE directive: union

"Following recent court decisions ... we have initiated conversations with all labour union partners to address how we can ensure workers remain protected, while being mindful that the global supply chain for personal protective equipment continues to be extremely strained," Hayley Chazan said in a statement.

"As part of these discussions, we are collectively looking at how we may overcome these supply chain challenges, including through domestic production opportunities and the safe reprocessing of supplies."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government needs to provide proper protection to workers in long-term care to protect both them and residents.

"The government does need to step up to the plate and get a hold of the proper PPE," she said. "This has been an on-going problem here in Ontario and that responsibility lies with (Premier Doug) Ford."

Ontario reported 477 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 63 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 19,598, an increase of 2.5 per cent over the previous day. Any decrease in growth rates appears to have stalled, with numbers jumping between 2.1 and 3.0 per cent this week.

The chief medical officer of health is looking for a consistent, two-to-four week decrease in the number of new cases before advising the province to move to its first stage of reopening the economy.

Ontario's total number of cases includes 1,540 deaths and 13,990 resolved cases.

There were 39 more long-term care deaths reported Friday — numbers that come from a different database than the provincial figures — for a total of 1,150 residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed he briefly visited his cottage on Easter Sunday — days after urging Ontarians to stay home.

"On the morning of Easter Sunday, the Premier drove alone to his family property up north to check on the plumbing as the property is under construction and has been over the past two years," spokeswoman Ivana Yelich said in a statement.

"He spent less than an hour there and on his travel he didn't stop anywhere and he didn't interact with anyone."

The trip came days after he said at a press conference that he wouldn't be travelling to his cottage that weekend.

"Many mayors and wardens I've talked to, they're begging us to get the message out: 'Please, this long weekend, do not go to your cottage,'" Ford said before the Easter long weekend. "We can't stress it enough."

Ford delivered another message this week from cottage country mayors asking seasonal visitors to stay away, even for the May long weekend.

But Ford's own message was that if people need to go check on the plumbing or heat at their cottages, they shouldn't make it the typical "party weekend."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.

By Shawn Jeffords and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press