Some Hamilton trails have reopened. Here’s a list what you can — and can’t — do.

Some Hamilton trails and parking lots at city parks will reopen for Mother’s Day weekend as health authorities slowly begin to ease pandemic lockdown restrictions.
But a spike in community COVID-19 cases — or a stampede of residents who ignore pandemic physical distancing rules — could force the city to begin “shuttering” trails all over again, warned Mayor Fred Eisenberger Friday.
“If it gets out of hand ... then we would have a problem,” said the mayor after announcing the planned Saturday reopening of the “Breezeway” beachfront path along Lake Ontario as well as several wider Hamilton Conservation Authority paths like the popular Hamilton-Brantford rail trail.
Eisenberger said bylaw officers and conservation staff will be watching trail hot spots to see if users fail to respect the two-metre distancing rules meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But he stressed residents have largely abided by provincial and local pandemic rules, with only 140 tickets handed out to scofflaws by the city so far. “By and large, our community understands why it’s important to be smart about this.”
City-owned trails and parks:
The eight-kilometre beachfront trail is now open between the Burlington Lift bridge and Confederation Park. The city will also reopen parking lots at parks. The harbourfront trail between Bayfront Park and Cootes Paradise is open, but a portion is under construction weekdays during the day.
Most other outdoor COVID-19 closures remain in place to prevent the spread of the virus — so park playgrounds, sports fields, waterfall destinations like Albion Falls and the escarpment stairs remain off-limits.
The easing of restrictions comes after the provincial government last week outlined a multi-stage plan to gradually ease the pandemic lockdown and restart the economy.
Mother’s Day gatherings?
While you can now take a Mother’s Day walk on the beach trail, provincial emergency bans on gatherings of more than five people remain in place — so skip the party.
Hamilton health authorities still recommend limiting gatherings to members of your own household, said associate medical officer of health Dr. Bart Harvey. But if you do venture out to say hello to family on the weekend, make sure to maintain that “critical” two-metre distancing, he stressed.
Conservation Authority trails:
The Hamilton Conservation Authority will also reopen wider radial trails Saturday that allow for physical distancing, including the Chippewa, Dofasco 2000, Lafarge 2000, Canal Park and Hamilton-Brantford rail trails.
But conservation areas and their amenities remain closed, as do narrower hiking trails that lead to waterfalls, said HCA board chair Lloyd Ferguson. For example, the main rail trail will be open through the Dundas Valley — but offshoots will be roped off.
What you can and can’t do in parks:
— Do: play catch or kick a ball around with members of your own household. Don’t: play organized sports or use sports fields that are still off-limits.
— Do: let your kids run around in the park.
— Do: walk or run around a track in your park. Don’t: train in a large group.
— Do: have a picnic on the grass with your family. Don’t: expand your picnic to include more than five people who are not members of your household.
— Do: fly a kite.
— Do: personal fitness like lunges, push ups, jogging. Don’t: use outdoor fitness equipment in parks.
— Do: personal yoga practice. Don’t: hold a group yoga class.
Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com
