Some Hamilton trails have reopened. Here’s a list what you can — and can’t — do.

While you can now take a Mother’s Day walk on the beach trail, provincial emergency bans on gatherings of more than five people remain in place — so skip the party.

Hamilton health authorities still recommend limiting gatherings to members of your own household, said associate medical officer of health Dr. Bart Harvey. But if you do venture out to say hello to family on the weekend, make sure to maintain that “critical” two-metre distancing, he stressed.

Conservation Authority trails:

The Hamilton Conservation Authority will also reopen wider radial trails Saturday that allow for physical distancing, including the Chippewa, Dofasco 2000, Lafarge 2000, Canal Park and Hamilton-Brantford rail trails.

But conservation areas and their amenities remain closed, as do narrower hiking trails that lead to waterfalls, said HCA board chair Lloyd Ferguson. For example, the main rail trail will be open through the Dundas Valley — but offshoots will be roped off.

What you can and can’t do in parks:

— Do: play catch or kick a ball around with members of your own household. Don’t: play organized sports or use sports fields that are still off-limits.

— Do: let your kids run around in the park.

— Do: walk or run around a track in your park. Don’t: train in a large group.

— Do: have a picnic on the grass with your family. Don’t: expand your picnic to include more than five people who are not members of your household.

— Do: fly a kite.

— Do: personal fitness like lunges, push ups, jogging. Don’t: use outdoor fitness equipment in parks.

— Do: personal yoga practice. Don’t: hold a group yoga class.

Matthew Van Dongen is a Hamilton-based reporter covering transportation for The Spectator. Reach him via email: mvandongen@thespec.com