Updated: Hamilton’s beachfront trail, some Conservation Authority trails to reopen as pandemic restrictions slowly ease

Parking lots at city parks and some wider Hamilton trails will reopen Saturday as health authorities slowly begin to ease pandemic lockdown restrictions.

But most outdoor COVID-19 closures remain in place to prevent the spread of the virus — so park playgrounds, sports fields, waterfall destinations like Albion Falls and the escarpment stairs remain off-limits for now.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced this morning that the popular paved beachfront trail along Lake Ontario will reopen Saturday between Confederation Park and the Burlington Lift bridge. The city will also remove parking lot barriers at local parks. The harbourfront trail near Bayfront Park remains open (but a portion is under construction.)

The announcement comes after the provincial government last week outlined a multi-stage plan to gradually ease the pandemic lockdown and restart the economy.