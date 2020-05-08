Recipe Unlimited suspends dividends for 2020

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Recipe Unlimited Corp. says it will suspend its quarterly dividend for the 2020 financial year amid mass restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant conglomerate that includes Swiss Chalet and Kelsey's says the temporary suspension includes the first-quarter dividend scheduled to be paid June 15.

In early March, the company raised its dividend 5 per cent to 11.77 cents per share.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based company says it now feels it is prudent to conserve cash flow until it can better understand the business impacts of the coronavirus shutdown.