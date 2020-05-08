Flamborough women's organizations seeing increased need

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Flamborough organizations that support women in crisis say the need for their services is growing.
Eagle’s Nest Association of Waterdown executive director Amanda DeVries said the organization has closed both the Home for Practical Education (HOPE) Centre and Rescued and Restored and suspended its in-person programs and services as a result of the pandemic, but despite the closures there is “definitely” an increased need for their services.
“There definitely has already been an increase,” she said, adding they have had to refer clients to other counselling. She said the organization has about 50 clients they are supporting with coaching, counselling and by doing informal check-ins to help combat isolation.
“The first few weeks were definitely quieter for this and the longer the pandemic has gone on, we’ve definitely seen an increase in mental health concerns,” she said. “Come week three we started to see an influx of phone calls of women leaving abusive situations — I think that was probably our most challenging week when those calls started coming in.”
She added Eagles Nest is preparing for an increased need after things “settle down.”
“I think some people are still in that survival mode and not even realizing all the anxiety that they’re dealing with right now," she said.
Meanwhile, Nancy Smith, the executive director of Interval House of Hamilton — which runs the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre — said caseloads are high across the board — including Flamborough.
She added there has been a surge in requests — from women who are able to reach out as a new case, in addition to reopening recently closed cases and keeping cases open that were close to closing.
Smith said for women who have been part of Interval House’s services for some time, there is almost a regression in progress.
“Not by her doing, but by COVID-19’s impact, because of the extreme isolation, because of the reduced contact,” she said. “That’s really kept our caseloads quite high.
“We know that with all the lockdowns and limitations that COVID-19 has imposed on every one of us, for women who experience abuse, violence, human trafficking, anything — it is a very dangerous time for women and kids right now.”
Smith said Interval House and the FWRC is managing through the pandemic because they need to ensure that their programs are available.
“We’re doing counselling with women in the community by phone, there’s counselling available through virtual, if it’s going to be safe to do so,” she said. “Our emergency shelter is open for women to live, but for the community programs, all the groups have been suspended because you just can’t do them right now."
“We are looking at doing groups virtually, but we’re in the process of getting that set up.”
For Eagles Nest, DeVries said there are extra limitations to how the organization can support people, adding some women have fears of going to shelters or many shelters aren’t running at full capacity because of COVID-19 precautions, which makes the situation more difficult.
In addition, she said connecting with women virtually is problematic, because it doesn’t offer the same personal connection for women who often feel isolated.
“It has been a challenge to keep people feeling that they’re in a community and that they’re not isolated during this,” she said. “I think it is easier for some of our clients who have connections with us and relationships they’ve built — so making a phone call is a lot easier."
“Some of these women who are scared, it’s new and they don’t have the same trust with you.”
Both organizations are also feeling the funding pinch due to the pandemic.
Smith said Interval House is not fully funded in any of their programs and have to raise $680,000 to offset the funding shortfalls. She said it is made more difficult by the fact that any fundraising activities planned for Flamborough or any type of community event is either cancelled, on hold or suspended until a later date.
“Events — they’re off the table, so we’re having to look at how we make sure our door remain open, because it is essential — and in Flamborough even critically more so.”
DeVries said Eagles Nest has “definitely felt the strain” of having Rescued and Restored closed, adding their fundraising is down 40 per cent as a result.
“Board and staff have looked at different things to cut operating costs,” she said. “The challenging part is we don’t know how long this is going to go on, how long the store is going to be closed and how long we can last without that big chunk of money coming in.”
However, DeVries said Eagles Nest is holding an online fundraiser and auction until May 17.
“We’ve had a lot of support in our community, a lot of businesses have donated items to participate in that,” she said. “So we’re hoping that will help to have some funds come forward.”
For more information about the Eagles Nest fundraiser, visit www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/spring-event/.
