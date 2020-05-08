Flamborough women's organizations seeing increased need

“We know that with all the lockdowns and limitations that COVID-19 has imposed on every one of us, for women who experience abuse, violence, human trafficking, anything — it is a very dangerous time for women and kids right now.”

Smith said Interval House and the FWRC is managing through the pandemic because they need to ensure that their programs are available.

“We’re doing counselling with women in the community by phone, there’s counselling available through virtual, if it’s going to be safe to do so,” she said. “Our emergency shelter is open for women to live, but for the community programs, all the groups have been suspended because you just can’t do them right now."

“We are looking at doing groups virtually, but we’re in the process of getting that set up.”

For Eagles Nest, DeVries said there are extra limitations to how the organization can support people, adding some women have fears of going to shelters or many shelters aren’t running at full capacity because of COVID-19 precautions, which makes the situation more difficult.

In addition, she said connecting with women virtually is problematic, because it doesn’t offer the same personal connection for women who often feel isolated.

“It has been a challenge to keep people feeling that they’re in a community and that they’re not isolated during this,” she said. “I think it is easier for some of our clients who have connections with us and relationships they’ve built — so making a phone call is a lot easier."

“Some of these women who are scared, it’s new and they don’t have the same trust with you.”

Both organizations are also feeling the funding pinch due to the pandemic.

Smith said Interval House is not fully funded in any of their programs and have to raise $680,000 to offset the funding shortfalls. She said it is made more difficult by the fact that any fundraising activities planned for Flamborough or any type of community event is either cancelled, on hold or suspended until a later date.

“Events — they’re off the table, so we’re having to look at how we make sure our door remain open, because it is essential — and in Flamborough even critically more so.”

DeVries said Eagles Nest has “definitely felt the strain” of having Rescued and Restored closed, adding their fundraising is down 40 per cent as a result.

“Board and staff have looked at different things to cut operating costs,” she said. “The challenging part is we don’t know how long this is going to go on, how long the store is going to be closed and how long we can last without that big chunk of money coming in.”

However, DeVries said Eagles Nest is holding an online fundraiser and auction until May 17.

“We’ve had a lot of support in our community, a lot of businesses have donated items to participate in that,” she said. “So we’re hoping that will help to have some funds come forward.”

For more information about the Eagles Nest fundraiser, visit www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/spring-event/.