More than 400 layoffs and $2M: the cost of the coronavirus to the City of Oshawa

OSHAWA — The COVID-19 pandemic has been costly to the City of Oshawa, with 417 city employees laid off and almost $2 million in expenses in light of the outbreak.
Under normal circumstances, the city employs roughly 1,250 full-time and part-time workers.
It’s the latter category that felt the biggest impact of layoffs, with 130 permanent part-time and 284 temporary part-time workers losing their jobs, according to a report from city staff.
The laid-off workers include 125 crossing guards and 260 recreation workers. Schools and recreation facilities in Oshawa have been closed since mid-March.
In the early stages of the pandemic, Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter said he hoped the city wouldn’t have to lay anyone off, but the challenges presented by the pandemic made that difficult.
“We have a responsibility based on COVID-19 to look at cost restraints, and we’ve undertaken that exercise methodically and compassionately,” said the mayor, who gave kudos to unions who represent city staff for working with the human resources department.
“Those decisions were not made lightly but they were the right decisions based on understanding the necessities of the moment.”
Carter added that some of the laid off workers who wouldn’t normally have qualified for employment insurance qualified for the federal government’s emergency income support and that the city had ensured the laid-off workers had access to their city benefits, including medical and dental benefits.
There were no layoffs among first responders in the fire department.
City treasurer Stephanie Sinnott reported that Oshawa had collected 85 per cent of the tax payments due in April despite the city offering no-penalty tax deferrals due to the pandemic.
“When it came back and it was 85 (per cent) it was wow,” said Carter. “But I think it was because it was the early days of COVID.”
The mayor said he expects the impacts of job losses in the community to be more keenly felt in May.
According to city staff, the net impact of the pandemic due to lost revenue and increased spending was $4.27 million, with $3.195 million in lost revenue and $1.075 million in increased costs.
That was offset by savings of $2.331 million from reduced staffing measures, leaving Oshawa in the hole about $1.939 million due to COVID-19, as of late April.
Remaining city staff have been tasked with cleaning and repairing city facilities as they remain closed, including arenas that have had the ice removed and drained swimming pools.
Carter said the city continues to look for cost savings as pandemic-related costs continue to mount.
“We’re going to have to look at every opportunity to make sure we absorb the impact one way or another,” he said. “We’ve also (communicated to) the federal and provincial government that they need to look at municipalities and be part of the solution with lost revenue.”
Carter added that at a meeting of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area mayors and regional chairs, it was estimated that the cost of pandemic for municipalities could be a total of $10 billion across Canada.
