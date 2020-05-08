Heather Scoffield: COVID-19 slammed hourly workers but left salaried ones untouched. Justin Trudeau needs to do something about that

Given the deep inequities that the pandemic is exposing and exacerbating, he may be getting ahead of himself.

The pandemic economy has shown us how steadfastly the deck is stacked against low-income and precarious workers.

Salaried workers, according to StatsCan, have barely been touched by the lockdown. People who have been paid by the hour, on the other hand, have been pummelled.

“It’s stark,” says economics professor Mikal Skuterud whose work at the University of Waterloo has shown that the proportion of hourly paid workers has climbed over the years and is now about 63 per cent of the workforce. Those jobs are generally in the services sector and come with low pay and little security.

Women with young children compounded their job losses from March. Part-timers, temp workers, and those who are new to their jobs saw disproportionate losses.

Numbers crunched by economist Brendon Bernard at the job site Indeed.com show that employment in low-wage jobs is down 30 per cent compared to last year, while employment in mid-wage jobs is down 20 per cent. High-wage occupations are down just 1.3 per cent year over year.

There’s a chance the hourly paid workers could quickly find work again as the economy opens up, but since so many of these workers are in low paying service jobs, they will need to be shown that their health is not at stake before they take the risk of jumping back into the job market, says Skuterud.

“It’s kind of naïve” to think employment will simply bounce back, he said.

On the brighter side, there are some signs that a path toward more and better child care may be within reach, at least at a political level. Trudeau and the premiers have discussed and generally agreed upon the need to boost child-care spaces.

But if we know anything about federal-provincial negotiations on child care in Canada, we know that such discussions drag on and on. The need is immediate, however. And if you add social distancing to the mix, it’s hard to imagine where we will find all the caregivers and teachers required to take care of very small groups of children in the near future.

Trudeau’s announcement of an extension of the wage subsidy for struggling companies will certainly be a help in keeping employees in the workforce, bridging companies to a gentler landing on the other side of the pandemic.

But the goal of a “more fair and equal country” remains a long way off.

