This end to COVID-19 lockdowns could only have been made in America

Whether better science will lead to better policy is a different question.

Part of what frustrates Shaman is that South Korea’s widespread testing and contact tracing have clearly yielded good results over months — an example the U.S. has so far failed to follow. “We’ve been saying, I’ve personally been saying it for about a month, “Everybody, look at what the South Koreans have done. They have accomplished a lot,’” Shaman said. Starting with its first case on the same day as the U.S. did, South Korea managed to keep cases down and suffer less economic disruption than the U.S.

Shaman says a “lack of federal leadership” from the outset means the U.S. is not in a position to do such testing and tracing. He says Korea has tested 60 people for every case it has identified, where in the U.S. the ratio is only six to one. “That’s critical. There’s a lot to learn from it,” he said. The U.S. has not taken the lesson.

Zelner says effective contact tracing depends on achieving a far lower caseload than the U.S. is seeing now. “In New Zealand, this is an effective strategy right now, and in other places that have successfully reduced their number of daily cases to a handful, the effort of contact-tracing is likely to be well-spent,” he said.

“But I don’t think we need an experiment to tell us that it isn’t going to work well to open up when there are still thousands upon thousands of new cases reported every day with many more likely unreported.”

The point of social distancing, Zelner notes, was to get caseloads low enough that treatment, testing and tracing could be effective. States are pursuing an end to social distancing before that’s reasonably possible.

Jha identifies one of the reasons U.S. leaders might not have learned from South Korea’s example: “One fundamental of public policy in every context that I have ever seen is the belief that the experience of others doesn’t necessarily apply to you.” He’s seen this everywhere, even among Dutch people claiming the example of Germany just a few kilometres away will not apply to them. “And so there is this broad sense of, ‘Oh, yeah, sure that’s South Korea, but what does that have do to with the United States? America is different.’”

There’s a possibility that results gathered from across the United States might resonate differently. “I think at some point, it will become harder and harder to take the thinking that the virus affects other people, not me,” Jha said.

Shaman says he’s grown cynical as he repeats himself while watching the crisis unfold, mismanaged by “a complete clown in the White House who is ill-equipped to actually do work” and misinformation spread by the media outlets that cheer him on. He isn’t certain new local evidence from this experiment will have any great effect.

“I think we will see a return to growth in these states that have done this. And I don’t know — you tell me what kind of reckoning it’s going to have. Will we learn? That is the question. Or will we just keep being in our spin bubble?

“Maybe we’ll finally learn, but I don’t think so.”

Edward Keenan is the Star's Washington Bureau chief. He covers U.S. politics and current affairs. Reach him via email: ekeenan@thestar.ca