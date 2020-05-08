Businessman defiant after Alberta accuses him of selling hand sanitizer at 200 per cent markup

Gong, a Calgary real estate agent, told the Star he had done nothing wrong.

“We’re going to stand in court and speak loudly to the judge,” he said.

“I want to fight for justice.”

Gong said he’s been operating CCA Logistics as a side business since the beginning of the year.

The first couple of months, he said, were devoted to sending essential goods to China during its battle with the coronavirus.

In more recent months, the company has been focused on getting supplies — masks, sanitizers and disinfectants — from the global market to Canadian consumers.

“The majority, 99.9 per cent, they thank us a lot, appreciate us a lot, because we can get stuff for them when they want it,” he said.

Gong said most of his customers are commercial companies and that because of word-of-mouth, he hasn’t had to advertise his products online.

Gong, whose LinkedIn profile shows he is president of the Chinese Real Estate Professionals Association, said he has also donated many supplies to charity.

The province says it has received 458 complaints about price gouging on a range of products, such as toilet paper, masks, wipes and gloves, and that 351 have been forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

Companies can face fines of up to $300,000 if found guilty.

Asked why there haven’t been more charges, Velthuizen said most businesses usually comply after getting an order or a warning.

In Ontario in late March, Premier Doug Ford announced new penalties for COVID-19-related price gouging, including fines up to $500,000. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services said Friday that more than 22,500 complaints had been received.

Ontario consumer investigators have forwarded 200 of the most egregious cases to law enforcement and more than 500 businesses have received notifications.

Gong is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Calgary in August.

Douglas Quan is a Vancouver-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @dougquan