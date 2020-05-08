Save those hugs you’d give Mom on Mother’s Day, B.C. health minister, top doctor urge

VICTORIA—British Columbia’s health minister and provincial health officer are urging people to save their Mother’s Day hugs for Mom until later, unless she lives in the same household.

Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry say it’s important to avoid physical contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while still celebrating the special day in other ways.

They say in a joint statement that the best gift for an older mother in particular is to keep a safe distance so she remains healthy.

B.C. reported 29 new cases on Friday, along with one death, bringing the total to 127 fatalities.