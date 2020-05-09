One worker dead, 23 infected with COVID-19 at Saputo Dairy Products plant

An employee at a Saputo Dairy Products facility in Vaughan has died after contracting COVID-19, according to York Region Public Health.

The health authority confirmed that 23 other workers have also tested positive for coronavirus at the dairy distribution plant.

Six of the confirmed cases, including the deceased, are York Region residents, according to a media release. Public Health officials are following up with close contacts of the infected employees.

Saputo Dairy Products Canada, located near Highway 7 and Highway 427, is not open to the public and does not produce food, according to the media release.