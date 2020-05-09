One employee dead, 23 infected at Vaughan dairy plant; South Korea shuts down more than 2,100 nightclubs after dozens of new cases linked to clubgoers from last weekend

The latest novel coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Saturday (this file will be updated throughout the day). Web links to longer stories if available.

7:15 a.m.: South Korea’s capital has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to club goers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines.

The measures imposed Saturday by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon came after the national government urged entertainment venues around the nation to close or otherwise enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees to wear masks.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or KCDC, said earlier in the day that 18 new cases were reported in the 24 hours to midnight Friday, all but one of them linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district last Saturday before testing positive days later.

2:08 a.m.: Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday approved amendments to the country’s state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

An international rights group condemned the amendments, saying the government has used the global pandemic to “expand, not reform, Egypt’s abusive Emergency Law.”

The new amendments allow the president to to take measures to contain the virus, such as suspending classes at schools and universities and quarantining those returning from abroad. But they also include expanded powers to ban public and private meetings, protests, celebrations and other forms of assembly.

1:15 a.m.: An employee at a Saputo Dairy Products facility in Vaughan has died after contracting COVID-19, according to York Region Public Health.

The health authority confirmed that 23 other workers have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the dairy distribution plant.

Six of the confirmed cases, including the deceased, are York Region residents, according to a media release. York Region Public Health is following up with close contacts of the infected employees.