This self-employed couple has five children ranging from seven months to 11 years. Their pandemic struggles: mounting grocery bills, limited incomes and home-schooling in French

Beyond the financial burdens, Ayoola and Williams are finding that raising their five children in isolation is no easy feat.

Typically the couple’s three older kids — in grades 3, 4 and 6 — would spend much of the weekday at school while the parents juggled work and caring for the younger ones.

Now it’s all about “screen time” all week and the kids are “bored out of their minds.” It’s something that worries Ayoola a lot.

“Their eyes especially. It’s really not ideal for kids to be locked up 24/7 inside the house,” she said. “They can’t go to the park because parks are closed and we don’t want to get a ticket. It’s a lot for them and for us.”

What’s more, the school-aged children attend French immersion programs and Ayoola and her husband can’t help with school work since neither of them speaks French.

When kids have nothing else to do all day, even getting them to concentrate on school work becomes difficult, she said.

“When they go to the basement for homework, one of us has to physically be there just to make sure the TV is turned off.”

Ayoola’s strategy includes threatening to take their iPads or computers away for a long time.

“I give teachers props because they have to deal with kids from different backgrounds every day. They deserve all the raise,” she said. “Even dealing with your own kids can drive you nuts.”

Another major setback has been the kids not being able to see their grandparents, who live in Brampton. Now they rely on FaceTime and video chats to maintain family connection, which Ayoola said are “a nice alternative but cannot replace in-person visits.”

“Imagine going from seeing their grandparents every weekend to not having seen them since the first week of March. It’s really getting to them and they say the first thing they’ll do when this is over is go visit the grandparents.”

On the upside, the family is grateful to own a home with a backyard in Mississauga. When the weather is good they spend time outside kicking the soccer ball and engaging in other outdoor activities “to keep everyone sane.”

Social distancing has destroyed the idea of an actual family schedule as the kids now go to bed late and wake up even later, Ayoola said.

“There’s no family routine anymore,” she added.

“I am hoping against all hope that things can go back to normal at least by the end of May. The longer we are staying home, the harder it’s becoming financially and emotionally.”

