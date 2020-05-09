‘Measures are working’: Coronavirus curve flattening in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon

As of 12:22 p.m. on May 8, Peel Region had reported 2,958 total confirmed and probable cases including 1,329 in Brampton, 1,550 in Mississauga and 73 in Caledon.The region added 188 Peel residents have died as a result of contracting the virus with 114 of those deaths occurring among long-term care residents.

“I’m pleased to report two key changes in our ongoing pandemic response. Our curve is starting to flatten, and we are starting to see fewer new cases in our communities. And while we remain vigilant in our seniors and congregate settings, outbreaks are being controlled. Some seniors’ homes have begun to declare outbreaks over,” said Loh. “Mortality and severity also continue to plateau at our local hospitals.”

Loh added the region has tested nearly all residents and staff at nursing homes across Peel and officials are now shifting focus to retirement homes.

According to the region's website, 25 health-care and congregate institutions including hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. As of April 1, an outbreak is defined as either one staff member or one resident testing positive for the virus.

Despite the positive developments and indicators, Loh emphasized that while the curve is flattening a resurgence of cases remains a possibility and residents must remain vigilant.

“I want to be clear about what flattening the curve means. Flattening the curve does not mean all is well and back to normal. Flattening the curve simply means that we have controlled the fire. We are now in the driver’s seat, but the risk of a wildfire as seen elsewhere still lurks,” he said.

“We have been at this for eight weeks, and I know that this week aside, the weather is getting nice and certain seasonal businesses have started up again. Our guidelines and recommendations have not yet changed in order to keep the curve flat. We must continue to physically distance… and we must continue to stay home, working from home and leaving only for the essentials.” added Loh.