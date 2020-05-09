Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover due to weather

TORONTO — Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team's plans to fly over southern Ontario today.

The team's Twitter account said this morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.

"We said SnowBIRDS not SNOW!" the Snowbirds joked in a tweet.

The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.