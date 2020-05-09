Brampton exploring steeper fines for those littering protective gloves and masks

Discarded protective masks and latex gloves have become a common sight in parking lots and on Brampton streets since the COVID-19 pandemic began and city council wants to put a stop to it.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told reporters on May 6 that the city is considering designating protective gloves and face masks as hazardous materials and imposing heavier fines for those discarding them on the ground around the city.

Currently, fines for discarding such materials on the ground fall under the city's littering bylaw and fine structure.

“I continue to be a little bit concerned (when) I see examples of people throwing their masks or gloves on the ground. That’s not safe when we’re trying to be more clean and keep the city sanitized more than ever before,” Brown told reporters during a news conference.

UPDATED HOURLY: Click here for a map that tracks COVID-19 cases by region across Ontario.

Brown didn’t provide any further details as to how much the fines could increase but said council has already began the process of updating the city’s littering laws to designated littered personal protective equipment (PPE) as hazardous waste.

“Council has initiated a process where we’re looking at changing the fines from a littering fine to a hazardous materials charge. We do take this seriously. The message is if you’re going to take your gloves off don’t you dare throw them on the ground (and) make sure they are disposed of properly,” said the mayor.

“We can’t do all this great work of physical distancing, of having the hand sanitizer (and) being (and) careful in grocery stores and then being careless of how dispose of those items. So, Brampton I’m going to ask you to take that seriously and let’s keep up the great work,” he added.