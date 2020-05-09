Chief of Ginoogaming First Nation has died

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Celia Echum, the chief of Ginoogaming First Nation northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., has died.

A news release from Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says Echum died suddenly Saturday morning.

Fiddler expressed condolences to her family, friends and community, noting the news "comes as a shock," but he did not specify the cause of death.

Echum served as a councillor for more than 25 years and was first elected as Chief in 2007.

She served seven consecutive terms as Chief and was heralded as the driving force behind the ongoing Ginoogaming First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement Claim.

Her husband, Gabriel Echum, was also a long-serving Chief and councillor who died in 2013.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

"Celia believed in a better future for her community and the people of (Nishnawbe Aski Nation)," Fiddler said in the statement.

"She made tremendous efforts to improve her community and strengthen our Nation, and her leadership and friendship will be greatly missed by all of us."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.