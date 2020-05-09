More than 500 Ontario parks and conservation reserves will reopen Monday

Ontario announced 520 provincial parks and conservation reserves will reopen Monday for limited day use, with the remaining 115 parks to open Friday.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at his COVID-19 briefing on Saturday. Parks will open for walking, hiking, birdwatching and biking, but people must still practise social distancing.

“Please take note that access will be limited for now,” Ford said. “Camping, playgrounds and beaches will continue to be closed. Public health measures must be followed at all times, including practising physical distancing, avoiding social gatherings and staying home if you’re sick.”

The parks also will not have washrooms or drinkable water available right away, added Jeff Yurek, Ontario minister of the environment for conservation and parks. All roofed accommodations and water taps will remain closed.

Yurek advised people to come prepared with hand sanitizer, extra water and other necessary supplies. He encouraged Ontarians to visit the park closest to their community.

Parks and conservation areas will be free for day visitors until the end of the month.

The parks will be patrolled to ensure physical distancing rules are respected, but Yurek acknowledged they cover a vast area and visitors need to remain personally responsible for reducing the spread of COVID-19.

He added that Ontario parks staff will be conducting “critical maintenance” and other park start-up procedures over the next several weeks so that more recreational activities and facilities can be made available.

People can visit ontarioparks.com to check the status of their local park.

Saturday was the first day hardware and safety supply stores were allowed to open their doors. On Monday, retail stores with street entrances can open for curbside pickup and delivery.