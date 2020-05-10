Snowbirds fly over Hamilton in cross-Canada ‘Operation Inspiration’ tour

The Snowbirds are in the air for an Ontario flyover after snow postponed Saturday’s planned “Operation Inspiration.”

The nine-plane RCAF demonstration flying team flew over Hamilton Sunday as part of their cross-country tour saluting Canadians for doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

The CT-114 Tutor aircraft took off from Trenton in the morning, landing briefly in Toronto, before doing a loop of the Golden Horshoe and then heading to London.

The cross-Canada tour is expected to continue with a Sunday afternoon flight from London to Barrie.