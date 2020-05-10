The car is staging a comeback, spurring oil’s recovery

The same is occurring in Ottawa, where driving directions on the app have recovered to 40 per cent of normal levels, up from 60 per cent in April, while directions for mass transit remain flat from April at 80 per cent below normal levels.

In the U.S., gasoline consumption is clawing back from record lows, rising by 400,000 barrels a day during the week ended May 1. Cities in Florida, one of the first American states to reopen, has seen fuel sales rebound to 30 per cent below normal levels, from 50 per cent weeks ago, according to the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association.

“I think maybe we will get a third of gasoline demand back relatively easy,” said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst at GasBuddy. The rest will come back much more slowly, he said, perhaps taking a year or more. Some demand may never return.

Gasoline’s recovery may extend into summer amid changes in the way people vacation. In the U.S., demand for long-haul recreational vehicles has picked up as people opt for road-trips over air travel. Jon Gray, chief executive officer of RVshare, said bookings in some areas have more than doubled compared with last year. “We saw an almost overnight doubling of bookings” as lockdowns showed signs of ending, he said.

Fuel distributor Pilot Flying J Inc. also has noted the trend. “People are thinking about their travel plans for this summer and many are considering road trips due to people feeling more comfortable driving,” said chief experience officer Whitney Haslam Johnson.

A similar pattern played out in China during the five-day Labour Day holiday in May. Over the first four days of the holiday, car trips in Beijing jumped 15 per cent, while trips by plane and train in and out of the city fell 76 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively, according to government data.

What’s good for the oil market, though, usually isn’t good for the climate.

Amid the post-lockdown revival of the car, electric vehicles are likely to be left on the sidelines as a struggling economy and cheap gasoline stifles demand for cleaner-burning autos. Even under the most optimistic scenario, worldwide sales growth this year will barely exceed 2019, according to BloombergNEF. Depending on how the pandemic plays out, the outlook is even bleaker.

Widespread lockdowns that have shuttered factories and kept people at home stands to reduce global carbon emissions by eight per cent this year, the biggest reduction ever, according to the International Energy Agency. But even that won’t be enough to reverse warming temperatures.

Still, a look at cities that were early to reopen suggests that the spike in driving will be short-lived.

In Seoul, software developer Kim Jingi drove to work for a month and half after restrictions eased, in an effort to self-isolate. But for the last two weeks, Kim has returned to the subway.

“I thought it was safe enough,” Kim said. Also, “it was hard to find a parking spot.”