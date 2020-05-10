Ultra-marathoner plans to run around Toronto — literally — to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Carey started long-distance running in 2009 when he was living in Bermuda, beginning with 5K races and slowly increasing his distances. He ran his first marathon in 2011, and back then he couldn’t fathom wanting to run a single step more.

But after reading “Born to Run,” the Christopher McDougall book about ultra-runners, he got into the idea of tackling 100-mile races to “see what it would be like.”

He found he liked the challenge to both his mind and body, and he enjoyed pushing the limits of his discomfort to see what he could endure.

As part of his training, Carey does four “short” runs of 15 to 18 kilometres during the week, and then a longer run of about 40 kilometres on the weekend. A few weeks ago he did a “double,” in which he ran a total of 100 kilometres over two consecutive days, but he isn’t planning to do another before May 30.

Unlike some ultra-marathoners, Carey doesn’t typically sleep during his runs and he eats very little. His stomach can’t handle much more than a little fruit, say, or a Clif Bloks energy bar.

Carey said he wanted to raise money for the Red Cross because its mandate is to help the most vulnerable people, which he believes will be even more important as social distancing restrictions are lifted over the next weeks and months. He has set a $100,000 fundraising goal.

Carey said he sees parallels between our current situation in the fight against the coronavirus and the feeling in any long-distance run when you hit the proverbial wall.

“We’re at kind of one of those moments where it’s easy to feel like it’s never going to move forward.”

When that happens in the middle of a race, Carey said he tries to remind himself that the discomfort he is feeling is temporary, and on the other side of the wall is usually a second wind.

“Getting across that bridge is the main challenge.”

More information about Mark Carey’s run and how to donate can be found at his website: runaroundtoronto.org.

Brendan Kennedy is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @BKennedyStar