UFC bans fighters from criticizing its pandemic safety protocols

Even as the UFC downplayed the health risks of holding bouts during a pandemic, it was working to eliminate legal risk for itself.

In legal waivers presented to mixed martial artists by the sports entertainment company and viewed by Bloomberg News in advance of its multi-bout event Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., UFC fighters were required to acknowledge that hospital services in the area “may be unusually limited,” and that the UFC was making no guarantees “whatsoever” regarding local hospitals’ capacity, their ability to treat COVID-19, or whether going there would cause them to get exposed to the coronavirus.

The document also banned fighters from suggesting to anyone that the UFC events lack appropriate health and safety precautions and specifies that those who violate this prohibition could forfeit all their pay and bonuses for the bouts.

UFC president Dana White had pledged that the dominant mixed martial arts promotion would be “the first sport back.” Saturday’s event was produced for television with no fans present.