Mental health crisis in Ontario may follow COVID-19 pandemic: poll

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario may be dealing with a mental health crisis, a new poll suggests.

The majority of 1,001 Ontario residents polled by Pollara Strategic Insights, on behalf of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Division, believe the province is heading for a mental health crisis and more supports will be necessary to help society.

The data comes from the first of three polls being conducted for CMHA Ontario, which is looking to evaluate how Ontarians' perceptions of their mental health are changing as they come out from underneath the pandemic.

The research shows that 79 per cent of people in the province worry about what the future will look like after the outbreak is over, 87 per cent are worried about the impact on the older generation and 71 per cent are worried about the younger generation.

“Nearly everyone (90 per cent) is concerned about COVID-19's impact on the economy and 69 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about the impact the outbreak has on their personal finances,” a news release said.

“One finding of note is that while 67 per cent of Ontarians are worrying about the mental health impact on family and friends, fewer Ontarians — 53 per cent — are concerned about their own mental health.”

Camille Quenneville, CEO of CMHA Ontario, said stigma is likely a playing a role in self-reporting as residents are more likely to admit concern for their physical health or for others than their own mental health.

"We look forward to the next phases of this research to gain a broader understanding of how the pandemic has affected our province and how we can best move forward to support Ontarians as they address mental health and addictions issues," Quenneville said.

Pollara's online research of 1,001 Ontario residents over 18 was conducted from April 16 to 23. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

