Snow and frost are expected to remain in the Hamilton area most of the week

A few centimetres of snow are possible in the Hamilton area Monday morning.

It’s too cold to even think about cutting the grass or pulling weeds. Environment Canada’s frost advisory, first issued last Wednesday, is expected to stay in effect for much of the week as a cold air mass brings us near freezing temperatures.

Monday morning’s snow is expected to end after 10 a.m., leaving us with mainly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. The temperature is expected to raise to a high of 7 C by sometime around 2 p.m.

Skies will clear this evening, according to the national weather service, bringing an overnight low of -4 C with frost. The wind chill overnight Monday to Tuesday is expected to feel like -8.