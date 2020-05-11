Grocery store sales remain high, StatCan says

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says grocery store sales continued to be high in the week ending April 11, up 19 per cent year-over-year, but they were below the spike seen in mid-March when initial COVID-19 emergency measures were announced.

The agency says grocery store sales had been up 40 per cent in the week ended March 21, compared with the same week last year.

The data comes from a special Statistics Canada report on how shopping patterns have changed since Canada stepped up its COVID-19 public health campaigns.

Among other things, the report says bathroom tissue sales moderated, but were still 81 per cent higher in the week of April 11 than they were last year.