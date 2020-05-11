AHL cancels remainder of season, Calder Cup

The Toronto Marlies and the American Hockey League will now turn their focus to next season after the league announced Monday it is cancelling the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AHL staged a board of governors meeting and vote Friday where a unanimous decision was reached to cancel the rest of the current schedule.

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans, and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21,” league president Dave Andrews said in a statement.

The Marlies said in a statement that “select players will join the Maple Leafs roster if permitted by the NHL’s resumption of play protocol.”