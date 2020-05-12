'Obligation to the community': Flamborough medical professionals offer virtual care during COVID-19

“I want to make sure that people aren’t denying themselves access to appropriate care,” he said. ““The hours may be different and the style of medicine may be different, but it’s still important that people get their medical concerns addressed.”

Seifred said while the clinic is not allowing any patients inside at this time, as conditions change they are looking at next steps in opening the clinic gradually.

“At this point we provide no services within the clinic itself,” he said.

In cases of patients who need an injection, such a bone-thinning medication or birth control, Seifred said he will do the injection on a bench outside the clinic. However, he stressed that is his personal choice and patients would need to confirm with their doctor if they are comfortable in doing so.

Seifred said he is confident in the ability to provide care, under the circumstances. He added they are still able to order blood tests, urine tests, x-rays and ultrasounds, but said they have a higher threshold for ordering the tests.

“No matter what happens, care will be provided,” he said. “We feel we have an obligation to the community — we can’t just close — we have to keep going and do whatever we can to provide the best care possible.”

Meanwhile, Waterdown’s Julie Schaafsma has had to access the virtual medical system as a patient and was pleased with the experience.

Schaafsma has a blood clot disorder that has damaged the vascular system in her leg, leaving her with chronic pain. As a result, she has seen a lot of doctors and vascular surgeons over the past few years trying to cope with the pain.

She was finally referred to the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto to meet with a world-renowned pain clinician. But the clinic had a year-long wait list — and her appointment was scheduled for April.

Schaafsma said when the clinic called her, she was expecting a cancellation. But instead, they set up a phone appointment.

After a pre-screening call with a staff member, she spoke to the specialist for an hour.

“I was kind of expecting it to just be a basic phone call where you cover the basics, they bill OHIP and get paid for it and I’m left feeling like I got some attention, but it wasn’t the same,” she said. “I have seen so many doctors in the last couple of years of my life and some of them you sit face-to-face with and you’re still not even there — they’ve got this wall up — they're the doctor, you’re this no-name patient.

“I got off that phone call, and I was like, ‘That was amazing.’”

But it’s not just walk-in clinics, family doctors and specialists offering virtual medical service. Dr. Cheryl van der Mark of Waterdown Village Chiropractic and Wellness Group said they have been offering virtual appointments for essential naturopathic services, chiropractic and physiotherapy.

She said the naturopathic appointments are easier to do virtually than physio or chiropractic, which are more hands-on.

“They are for people — maybe they’re not in extreme acute pain, but they’re having some difficulties where they need a little bit of help — so mostly doing exercise therapy with them, positioning, ergonomics at home,” she said of the chiropractic and physiotherapy patients, noting they use a secure online platform. “We can see the patient, we can give them some exercises, make sure they’re doing them correctly.”

However, van der Mark said they are still open for in-person chiropractic and acupuncture treatments, which have been deemed essential services for acute pain. She stressed there are strict distancing, personal protective equipment and screening requirements in place.

“We are seeing acute pain and emergency patients — and it’s by appointment only,” she said. “I’ll come in and see those that are in a lot of pain — these are people that are really suffering at home.”

van der Mark said as it has been almost two months since people have been able to get treatment, they are dealing with pregnant women who are experiencing extreme sciatica, truck drivers who have disc herniations and paramedics and nurses with various ailments.

“Our goal with that is to treat patients who are in acute pain, emergency pain, so that they’re able to take care of the people at home, secondly so that they’re not having to go to the ER for their pain — we’re trying to keep them out of the hospital,” she said. “We want to keep essential workers at work.”

While van der Mark said she prefers in-person appointments, she is happy to be able to connect with patients throughout the pandemic.

“For us to close completely just wasn’t on my radar,” she said. “I just can’t leave my patients in acute pain — I knew some of them would be in acute pain and I knew some of them would need us.

“It means a lot to be able to be open — I’m really thankful that the government did recognize that chiropractic for acute pain and emergencies is essential to the population.”

Waterdown Physiotherapy’s Amber Kosubovich said she has also been offering virtual appointments — and the feedback has been really good.

“Even when our office does reopen, we’re still going to continue to offer virtual care as an option for people that maybe prefer to stay at home,” she said, adding the practice has included demonstrations of taping or self massage, as well as exercises and activity modification for injury treatment.

However, she said there have been challenges with the practice — including spotty Wi-Fi service for patients and some technology issues. And while the number of patients is far fewer than they would regularly see — about 10 per cent — she said it is nice to be able to provide some level of care.

“At least we have that option for the patients if they have questions.”

However, Waterdown’s Alexandra Paolini, who works as an occupational therapist providing assessment and treatment after a workplace injury to get people back to their daily lives, has been limited to virtual appointments and admitted it has been a struggle.

Paolini, who works for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, Veterans Affairs, as well as personal injury lawyers and insurance companies, said she has been doing some telehealth with her clients, although it has been difficult.

“I’ve had a lot of difficulties because with some clients, I can’t do my services over the phone — I need to be there in person,” she said, adding some clients have had their symptoms worsen as a result of a lack of treatment. “A lot of people … what they’re getting is limited and the quality isn’t necessarily there either — it’s just something to get them through.”

Paolini said she — and a lot of her clients — are hoping that the government allows occupational therapy and physiotherapy practices to reopen soon.

“A lot of people aren’t getting the care or the assessments they need right now.”

Waterdown’s Kathleen Gomez said she was very relieved to be able to access the health-care system virtually.

Gomez is pregnant and due in September and has a 10-year-old son with an auto-immune disorder. While she is seeing a midwife in person, her son’s condition requires seeing an immunologist at McMaster Children’s Hospital every four months.

However, his most recent appointment was done virtually by a video link.

“He was able to tell me the blood work results and he was able to tell me our plan moving on,” she said, adding the specialist faxed a prescription to a pharmacy for pickup. “Actually, I felt safer because I was stressing out about having to drive to the hospital and expose ourselves to anything.

“When they contacted me the week before and told me they were going to do it online, I felt relieved.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As several local medical clinics have been offering virtual services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Review wanted to see how the experience has been for those on both sides of the screen.

