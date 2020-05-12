What's Going on Here? Clappison Avenue bridge installed

The prefabricated bridge over Borer’s Creek that will connect Clappison Avenue from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive has been installed.

JUST THE FACTS

The bridge and base have been installed, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said in a May 11 email.

The developer is now waiting to put in granular and asphalt, before cleaning it up prior to inspection, she said. They are waiting for asphalt plants to open this week.

Partridge said the timeline for opening the road depends on timing for paving and how long it takes for the an inspection to be scheduled and completed.

"It's really hard to put a time on it until the final paving," she said. "I'm hoping sometime between September and November 2020."

The new thoroughfare will stretch from Boston Pizza to the new Stryker building. It was previously slated to be completed in November 2018, but was delayed when the Ministry of the Environment paused construction after nesting turtles laid eggs at the construction site.

Wet weather in the fall of 2019 and issues with the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of the Environment further delayed construction.