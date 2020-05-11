Heading back to work? Know your rights

Several provinces, including Ontario, are beginning to slowly re-open parts of society. Restarting businesses is vital for people who need a pay cheque for their families and to give a shot in the arm to a flagging economy. But what if the workplace you’re returning to isn’t safe? What are your rights as an employee, in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic?

Adrian Cheung talks to Sara Mojtehedzadeh, Toronto Star’s work and wealth reporter (whose own podcast on Foodora and the gig economy, Hustled, starts May 19) on what powers you have to keep yourself safe, and what responsibilities employers owe you, if you’re heading back to work.

