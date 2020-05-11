Vigilante pedophile hunter confronts former Cambridge resident for second time, now in Hamilton

“Something extremely bizarre just happened,” Payne says on camera in the first of three parts of the series last week.

“Chatting with online predators is bizarre all in itself, but an individual that I had caught just a few short months ago just messaged my fake profile.

“It’s kind of impossible not to tell that this is the person he talked to before, not to mention this should stick out like a sore thumb because I shamed him for this.”

Dale, who Payne says is 46, asks to call Christopher and Payne says, “There is no f***ing way that he’s going to believe the goddamn voice this time.”

Dale believes him and the talk eventually turns to Dale asking Payne if he liked to cuddle and “make love” to him. Payne asks him if he ever dated a 14-year-old and Dale says no, but then segues into questioning him about his reaction if he touched him in a graphic manner.

Payne says for anything to happen they’d have to meet in person.

The talk continues in the second video, with Dale saying Payne can be his husband in four years and asks if he’d like a threesome. Dale continues with more graphic sex talk. At the end, Payne tries to arrange a meeting before Christopher goes to the cottage with his parents, but Dale wants to wait until he comes back. That doesn’t appear to happen as the third video is posted six days later.

Dale invites him to meet an old CN passenger train car that has been converted into a library.

Payne confronts him on a street corner and says, “This is your second time now.”

To which Dale says, “What?”

He then tells Payne he doesn’t remember meeting him in July.

Payne follows him through the streets of Hamilton, pelting him with questions and insulting him. Dale tells Payne “the Crown attorney” warned him about Payne doing this to other people and to be careful of him.

Payne also posts two blurred out pictures he said Dale sent him of his genitals.

He tells Payne to leave him alone or he’ll call police, which he proceeds to allegedly do. He tells police he is being harassed by Payne and videotaping him without his permission, while Payne is yelling that “he came to meet a 14-year-old boy off the internet”.

He tells police Payne has been harassing him since he lived in Cambridge, before saying Payne is claiming he was trying to pick up a 14-year-old when he wasn’t.

“He’s trying to make accusations that aren’t true,” Dale says on the phone.

Payne responds, “Wow. You realize I have all the texts between your two phone numbers?”

The video ends when Payne follows Dale to where he believes he lives.

Dale says on the phone, “He tried to pull this one on me when I was down in Cambridge and I was told by the courts to stay away from him.”