Toronto announces first COVID shelter death

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says a man in his 50s is the first person to die of COVID-19 in the shelter system.

Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the man lived at Dixon Hall Schoolhouse and died in hospital on May 8.

She says an outbreak occurred at the shelter in April, but it was declared over by May 5.

The city's handling of the homeless during the pandemic has become a contentious issue.