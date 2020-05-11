Reschedule and rescue grads and proms, urges Education Minister Stephen Lecce

The York board has said it will hold graduations in the fall, if health officials approve. The Durham District School Board said it is looking at holding events in the late summer or fall, should June not be an option.

“We recognize what an important milestone graduation is in the lives of young people, and we truly enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our student’s achievements as they move on to the next chapter in their lives,” said a letter from principals.

Some boards or schools organize proms, although others in the province are no longer school-sanctioned.

Mike MacPherson, principal of St. James Catholic High School in Guelph, said “we are in favour of student events as long as public health believes they are safe.” While all grads and proms are cancelled for this June in the Wellington Catholic board, MacPherson said “we would love to host our grad in the fall” if health officials permit it.

This week usually marks the kickoff of proms in the Guelph area, he added.

“There’s so much loss for Grade 12 students and other students and athletics in the spring,” he said.

“Just staying connected with the Grade 12s and letting them know we are here and planning neat things” to mark their achievements before the end of the year are important, he added.

At Toronto’s Forest Hill Collegiate, a letter to students from principal Reiko Fuentes said “while we don’t know what June will look like yet, we are hopeful that we will be able to celebrate with you at commencement sometime in the fall ... being together and watching each of you walk across the stage will be incredible.”

The Halton District School Board has two committees — one elementary, one secondary — planning potential graduation or “end of year” celebrations that could be done at all schools. Fall graduations are possible.

It has already planned a “virtual prom” in June, complete with a DJ and overseen by staff.

NDP education critic Marit Stiles blasted Lecce’s announcement as “empty words ... there’s no direction for boards, no support offered by government. So ... it’s a nice sentiment, but that’s about it.”

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy