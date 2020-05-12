Why does Richmond Hill want to approve a contentious development in the midst of a deadly pandemic?

“When I read this bill, I thought we would have the power and jurisdiction to be able to delay things like this development,” said Ward 4 Coun. David West. “It’s a choice that councils have to make.”

Planning for the Bernard-Yonge Key Development Area (KDA) has been a rollercoaster ride for local residents, who accept the inevitability of development in their community. After months of consultation, the city and the public agreed on a plan in 2017 that included smart development — given the limited transit in the area — and had limits on density and condo heights up to 15 storeys.

But the developers balked, and took the city to the LPAT.

In April 2019, Ward 2 Coun. Tom Muench suddenly brought forward a motion to increase the maximum height of the condominiums in the KDA from 15 to 37 storeys.

“The original plan was an indefensible plan at LPAT,” said Muench. “I put forward a plan that was a more realisitic plan. I asked for the highest and densest right next to a transportation hub.”

Last weekend, Muench handed out flyers to residents on his position in which he says condos should reduce parking spots, which will force people to be less car dependent and make the area more walkable.

“If we want to give people the opportunity to have housing affordability, embrace transit, have intensification in a key development area on Yonge Street, where the Region and province have spent millions of dollars on bus rapid transit, is that a reasonable discussion to have?”

However, the latest plan has outright shocked residents, said Li

According to a draft plan released in April, the city will support a plan with no limit on condo heights, 11,000 new residents and a gross density of 510 residents and jobs per hectare. For comparison, the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, which has a subway and access to highways, has a planned density of 200 residents and jobs per hectare.

Of the nine applications already submitted for the KDA, a number have towers over 30 storeys.

“How can they double the density within two years?” said Li. “The roads, the transit, the residents — nothing has changed.”

At an April 22 council meeting, West, who says he supports the 2017 version of the plan, tried to move a motion requesting the LPAT postpone the hearing to the fall to give time for public participation.

Residents who logged into the council meeting were shocked when West’s motion was moved in camera for legal reasons — and not even an outcome of the motion was released.

In an email exchange between regional Coun. Carmine Perrelli and Li, the councillor said residents have had ample time to provide their feedback on the plan.

“The truth is that this KDA process was started long before the current Pandemic Crisis; in fact almost all of it has been completed well before the circumstances necessitated a shift to online meetings,” Perrelli wrote. “Since then, this council, the province and most of the world has made many thousands of important decisions using this format.”

Perrelli’s email continues: “To say that everyone who has wanted to be fully involved in every aspect of this process and, most especially yourself, has not been afforded every opportunity to do so, is factually incorrect.”

West says he “feels” for the residents: “At a time when public engagement is at an all-time low, these residents did everything we asked them to do,” he said.

Li says seeing all of his effort come to this makes him sad.

“I came from China … and I came to Canada, a democratic country but have had to experience this completely frustrating process,” says Li. “To see how these people are planning the future of our city — it doesn’t make me angry, honestly, I just feel really sad.”

