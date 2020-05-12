Food Banks Canada needs $70M to meet $150M COVID-19 relief goal

Food Banks Canada is asking for help to raise the remaining $70 million for its $150-million campaign to help food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Tuesday, May 12, the national organization announced the next phase of its campaign, dubbed “I ATE”, with the goal to raise the rest of the remaining amount.

Concerned about “COVID-19 fatigue”, Food Banks Canada CEO Chris Hatch said the new phase is to remind Canadians that their food insecure neighbours still need help and will need more once pandemic restrictions are eased.

"We're still dealing with the aftermath of the great recession, and that was more than a decade ago,” Hatch said in the release. “Now we have to brace ourselves for an even greater surge over the coming months, with many food banks across Canada already reporting spikes in client visits."